GreenPower Motor (GPV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.73 million.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

CVE GPV opened at C$19.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of C$11.81 and a 52-week high of C$43.62.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.