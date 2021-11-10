Grid+ (GRID) Achieves Market Cap of $20.91 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $20.91 million and approximately $5,046.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grid+ has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00219781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

