Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

GRTS opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $543.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.05. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. On average, analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $21,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 147.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth $469,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 352.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

