Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading 9% Higher

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s share price traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.99. 7,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,525,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $556.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

