Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVAL. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

AVAL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 55,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,116. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.