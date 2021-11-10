Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Head to Head Contrast

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Guaranty Bancshares and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Old National Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 31.63% 13.73% 1.35% Old National Bancorp 33.72% 10.11% 1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Old National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.78 $27.40 million $3.37 11.70 Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.32 $226.41 million $1.77 10.22

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Old National Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

