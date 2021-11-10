Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Cap of $8.33 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $414,911.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.66 or 0.00424524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 555,196,739 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

