Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.650 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 34,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,610. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

