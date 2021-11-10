Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

About Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

