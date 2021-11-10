Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

LON:HFD opened at GBX 325.04 ($4.25) on Wednesday. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of GBX 227.50 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £647.21 million and a PE ratio of 12.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 359.97.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.