Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

HNRG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 3,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,239. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $82.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Hallador Energy worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.