Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

HALO opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.