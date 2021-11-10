Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.