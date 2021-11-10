Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.97

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBRIY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harbour Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

