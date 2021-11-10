Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.72

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$48.72 and last traded at C$46.82, with a volume of 24502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.75.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

