Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

