HC Wainwright Trims Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Target Price to $23.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.21. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 89.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter worth $274,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.