Head-To-Head Analysis: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) vs. Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

87.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -27.56% -21.13% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Ablynx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($3.83) -30.75 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

Ablynx has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kodiak Sciences and Ablynx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 5 5 0 2.36 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $131.09, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Ablynx.

Volatility & Risk

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ablynx beats Kodiak Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Ablynx

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.