Head to Head Analysis: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) versus RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs N/A N/A N/A RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45%

20.9% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $478.05 million 12.47 $34.53 million N/A N/A RESAAS Services $490,000.00 99.47 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -13.40

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TaskUs and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 2 7 0 2.78 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $46.88, indicating a potential downside of 23.52%. Given TaskUs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

TaskUs beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About RESAAS Services

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

