Head-To-Head Review: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) vs. Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Triangle Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.93 -$324.73 million $3.94 11.06 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triangle Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Natural Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 12 0 2.80 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.75%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 21.13% 14.56% 6.56% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

