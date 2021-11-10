Head-To-Head Review: Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) versus Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sampo Oyj pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Haier Electronics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj $11.15 billion 2.58 $42.26 million $0.78 33.23 Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27

Haier Electronics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sampo Oyj. Haier Electronics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Haier Electronics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A 15.70% 3.38% Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sampo Oyj and Haier Electronics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 1 2 3 0 2.33 Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Haier Electronics Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Haier Electronics Group Company Profile

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

