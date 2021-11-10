HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of HealthEquity worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,682 shares of company stock worth $1,649,099. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6,820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

