Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Holdings Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 131.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.28. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

