HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.94. 56,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

