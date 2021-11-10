Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton Sells 2,000 Shares

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 188,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.98.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.