Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$4.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.75-4.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.11. 1,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.98. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $160,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

