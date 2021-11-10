Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HTWSF opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

