Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €92.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.67 ($111.37).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €77.42 ($91.08) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.22.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

