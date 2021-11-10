Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,390. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

