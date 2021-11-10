HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $73,475.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $73,475.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00222399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

