HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%.

Shares of HPK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) by 483.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

