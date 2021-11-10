HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HireQuest had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 61.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HQI opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $261.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.