HM Payson & Co. Acquires 699 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,130. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

