HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $230.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day moving average is $218.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.11 and a 1 year high of $231.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

