HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $529.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $374.72 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

