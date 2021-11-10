HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

Shares of TDY opened at $438.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $350.01 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

