HM Payson & Co. Sells 343 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $1,217,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

