HM Payson & Co. Sells 5,925 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

