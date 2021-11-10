Hoge Finance (HOGE) One Day Volume Tops $1.85 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 28% lower against the dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $170.28 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00052385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00228805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 403,093,973,189 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

