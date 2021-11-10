Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $718.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 26.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Point Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) by 406.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Home Point Capital were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

