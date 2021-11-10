Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of HOOK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. 8,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,289. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $183,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

