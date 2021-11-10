Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
Shares of HOOK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. 8,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,289. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $183,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.