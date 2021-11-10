Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 4145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,418,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,942,000 after buying an additional 314,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after buying an additional 231,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 908,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after purchasing an additional 441,850 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after purchasing an additional 72,233 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

