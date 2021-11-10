Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.91. 26,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,971. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

