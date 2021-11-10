Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $90.83 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $10.54 or 0.00015747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,829,295 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.