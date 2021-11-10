Huobi Token (HT) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $10.06 or 0.00015569 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $110.16 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00218063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00090659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,829,295 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

