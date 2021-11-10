Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.45

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.45 and last traded at C$20.36, with a volume of 2997322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 51.76.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hut 8 Mining news, Director Jeremy Sewell bought 184,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,071,742.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,742.40. Also, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$2,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,595,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,630,051.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,958.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.