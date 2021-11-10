IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $168.00 at Piper Sandler

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.28.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $140.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.47. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $86.27 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,166,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

