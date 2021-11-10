IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $86.27 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

