Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 56,558 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. 16,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,102. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

