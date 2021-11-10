Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 898 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $143.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,252. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

